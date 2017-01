(DAILYNEWS) — Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a man inside a Hollywood fast food restaurant after he allegedly stabbed multiple people, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported about 2 p.m. at the corner of Ivar Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, said LAPD Officer Aareon Jefferson.

CNN reporter Maeve Reston, who works out of the network’s building on Sunset, witnessed some of the chaos, reporting on Twitter that she saw a male suspect trying to stab people.