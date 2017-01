[jwplayer dGhyIduq]

(KUSA) – Six months after a group of bikers performed stunts and blocked a busy section of Interstate 25, the Denver Police Department is trying to send a message.

DPD will destroy one of the motorcycles involved in the rally Thursday morning.

The 2007 Honda was seized through the civil public nuisance abatement process, DPD said in a news release. The motorcycle was found using photos and videos that the bikers had placed on social media.