Couples who stay married think differently

(The Federalist) January is the month when most divorces are filed. But what separates the couples who choose to stay married from those who choose to divorce?

You might think couples who stay together are simply luckier than others. They fight less, or they have more in common, or they’re happier. But that isn’t it. Every marriage is filled with conflict. Your conflicts won’t be my conflicts, but yours are no better and no worse than mine.

What separates those who choose to stay married from those who don’t is attitude. Your attitude is the single most important determiner of your success in life, be it a job or a relationship. Life will throw you a thousand curve balls. So will marriage. But it isn’t the curve balls that matter—it’s what you do with those curve balls. And what you do stems from how you think.