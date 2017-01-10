Court: Muslim girls must swim with boys

(PRESS ASSOCIATION) A court appeal by a couple who were fined in Switzerland for keeping their daughters out of mandatory mixed-gender school swimming lessons for reasons linked to their Muslim faith has been rejected.

The European Court of Human Rights decision upholds a Swiss federal court ruling that education officials had not violated the Turkish-born family’s rights of freedom of conscience and religion in the case in Basel dating back to 2008.

In a summary of the ruling announced on Tuesday, the European court based in Strasbourg acknowledged “interference” in freedom of religion – but that public school had a “special role” in integration, particularly of children of foreign origin.