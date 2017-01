(EXPRESS) — A German father is being hailed as a hero by police after rescuing his daughter from a refugee rapist and then turning the suspect in.

The 57-year-old man raced to the crime scene in the town of Kleve after his daughter telephoned him to say; “There’s a man following me home dad … .”

When he got there the man had punched his daughter almost unconscious, was on top of her and tearing at her clothes after dragging her from the side of the road into undergrowth.