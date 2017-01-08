Dear Rosie: Stuff a sock in it!

I know, I know, we’re not supposed to be nasty or snide. But when you dealing with someone like Rosie O’Donnell, it’s hard to resist the temptation.

This person – who has been in the tabloid press over the last few years because of her sexual preference, her marital relationship(s) as well as her difficult relationships with her children – now positions herself as the arbiter of how Americans are supposed to feel about their new president and his family.

As if Donald Trump didn’t have enough angst being the target of so many non-entities from the world of show business who suddenly fancy themselves political pundits – Charlie Sheen wants God to kill Trump – now he has to deal with personal insults to himself and his family by someone whose star rose and then fell, but who won’t (or can’t) admit it.

Let’s see, Rosie O’Donnell.

Just what was it, or is it, that she did, or does, to put her in the limelight of show business?

Funny – well, not really – I can’t remember why she became famous in the first place, and I certainly can’t figure out why anyone pays attention to her now.

Oh, I know. It’s because the target of her personal venom is Donald Trump, and in the world we live in now, any critic of the Donald is given a pass, and publicity.

O’Donnell has made her disdain for Mr. Trump clear from the moment his name was in the running for the nomination. The feud began during the early debates, but when he won the GOP slot on the ticket, Rosie got louder and meaner.

Then, of course, after he won – yes, won – the election and became the president-elect of the United States of America, Rosie O’Donnell went off the deep end.

This being the day of social media, Twitter is the main means of rapid communication, and Rosie jumped right in, firing off her latest attack:

“Donald Trump is mentally unstable –

“Less than 3 weeks to stop him America.”

She doesn’t say exactly what she has in mind for Americans to do in those three weeks to which she refers, but it sounds as though she knows just what we should do – or, rather, what people who don’t like Donald Trump should do.

Someone should explain to her that Mr. Trump won the election – the Electoral College and all that – and, like it or not, he will be the president.

As for her first statement about Trump’s mental condition – well, even though I said it’s not nice to be snide – my immediate reaction on reading that was: “It takes one to know one.”

Rosie O’Donnell is unstable, and I suspect it’s more than her mental condition that’s so afflicted that she thinks she’s qualified to diagnose the mental health of the Trump family.

Take, for example, her verbal attack on Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron. The boy was present at the celebration event after the election win, and it was clear he was not only bored, he was exhausted.

It was three in the morning. As the TV camera stayed on him while the celebration and speeches went on around him, he looked tired and stifled many yawns – not unusual for a little boy at an adult event in the middle of the night.

I was watching at home, and I was stifling a yawn!

So what did “Dr. O’Donnell” do? She took to Twitter and didn’t quit, suggesting the child suffered from autism and that it needed to be publicized so autistic children would get help.

It wasn’t true, of course, and the family denied it. O’Donnell took a lot of heat for her uncalled-for attack. She finally caved in and apologized to Mrs. Melania Trump for the accusation.

She said what she had done was “insensitive,” that she was “sorry for the pain” it had caused and that “it wasn’t her intent and she was truly sorry.”

Well, at least she apologized, and it was what she should have done.

But clearly, while Barron may be off the “Rosie hate Twitter list,” his father, the president-elect is not.

Actually, I’m holding my breath as those mysterious “three weeks” about which O’Donnell spoke are passing. I can hardly wait to see what Americans will do to stop the upcoming Trump presidency.

The worst part of all this is that I fear Rosie O’Donnell will never shut up. Someone like her, who needs a podium to spout nonsense, will continue her insults and incitement to unrest.

It’s too bad she doesn’t realize that just because she can Tweet insults, doesn’t mean she should.

Come on, Rosie, stuff a sock in it! No one cares!

