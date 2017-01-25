'Defense Center' against 'fake news' looming in Europe

The German government is planning to launch a “Defense Center against Disinformation” to deal with “fake news,” according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The move against information that the government considers “populist” has developed in the wake of Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president, noted Stefan Frank in a report published Tuesday by the Gatestone Institute.

Concluding that the “elites and intellectuals are apparently now counted among the German minorities in need of protection,” Frank cited the development late in 2016 of “a previously unheard-of boycott campaign” in Germany against several websites, including the popular “Axis of Good,” which has published criticism of the government.

The “establishment” in Germany, he explained, was set off by Trump’s victory. And the government “evidently decided, at least regarding the federal elections taking place in 2017, that it would no longer count on journalists’ self-censorship.”

“The German government, instead of merely hoping that newspapers would voluntarily – or under pressure from the Press Council – refrain from criticizing the government’s immigration policies, decided that it, itself, would inaugurate censorship.”

The result is, according to Der Spiegel, a plan by the Federal Interior Ministry to set up the “Abwehrzentrum gegen Desinformation,” or “Defense Center against Disinformation.”

The target specifically was described as “fake news.”

“‘Abwehr’ – the name of Nazi Germany’s military intelligence agency – is apparently meant to demonstrate the government’s seriousness regarding the matter,” Frank reported.

He quoted concerns expressed even by the left-leaning daily Frankfurter Rundschau, which said it sounds like the Ministry of Truth, “Minitrue,” from George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.”

“It seems that all ideas suspected of being ‘populist’ – or simply those ideas without the blessing of the elites – will now be banned in Germany. This restriction applies to criticism of the government (especially regarding immigration and energy policies), of the EU, of Islam, of government officials and of the media,” wrote Frank, a writer based in Germany.

He that that censorship already is taking place in the private sector. Gerald Hensel, for example, a director of strategy at a major advertising firm, already has been censoring opinions with which he disagrees.

Hensel wrote that the “populists” needed to be fought, even with questionable methods.

He said the “liberal center must, especially in these new digital and information-based wars, take off the kid gloves.”

“We have to turn the tables and learn about populism, particularly on the Internet. … Thus, we have to respond in a more wide-spread digital manner and with explicitly less sympathy to those people who want to force their own future on us – and do this long before the next federal election… Political storytelling, targeting the political enemy, influencers, forums, rumors,” Hensel said.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.