Dem congressman demands arrest of GOP colleague

(THE BLAZE) A controversial painting hung at Capitol Hill display is the reason that Democrat Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) is calling on police to press charges of theft against Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.).

Hunter decided to take down the painting Friday because the depiction of a policeman as a pig was offensive to law enforcement officials, and Clay is demanding that he be charged with theft. Capitol police have denied the request, likely because Hunter took the painting down but promptly returned it to Clay’s possession soon after.

Clay’s chief of staff demanded to know why their request was denied in an email to Matthew Verderosa, the Capitol Police Chief: