(THE HILL) Senate Democrats are delaying a key vote on Sen. Jeff Sessions’s nomination to be President Trump’s attorney general, arguing they want more time to review the pick.

“As we have done for most nominees…I’m asking that the vote for Senator Sessions be held over until next week,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said Tuesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to vote on Sessions’s nomination during a Tuesday morning meeting. The committee’s approval is a first step to being scheduled for a full Senate vote.