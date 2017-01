(MIRROR) — A ‘ poltergeist was caught terrorising a young girl’ as she played in her home before it ‘made the room shake’ from underneath her.

Eerie home security footage shows a haunted doll twisting its head from side to side before objects fly across the room.

The girl’s father set up the camera after he says she complained of something bothering her.

In the first clip the youngster is seen happily playing with her toys on the floor as a doll in the corner of the room suddenly moves its head to the side.