Desperate Rosie O'Donnell calls for martial law on Americans

Anti-Trumpers in the entertainment industry, in the legal profession and among community organizing groups funded by George Soros are all mobilizing to disrupt, agitate and embarrass the incoming president of the United States on his Inauguration Day.

Singer Marie Osmond was quoted by Yahoo News Thursday as saying she would perform for the inauguration if asked. That was apparently fake news.

Osmond clarified her stance in a tweet Thursday that she had no intention of performing at the inauguration, but it had nothing to do with who won the Nov. 8 election.

“I had no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won!” she wrote. “I try to stay out of politics. I’m an entertainer.”

But others are saying they would rather become part of the organized “resistance” against Donald J. Trump than perform at his inauguration.

Actress/comedian Rosie O’Donnell has made several tweets calling on Obama to impose martial law on Americans and delay the inauguration until Trump can be “investigated” for ties to Russian “hacking.” Below is but one example:

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS “CLEARED” OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

Osmond disagreed.

“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite,” Osmond told Yahoo. “I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America.”

“We should come together, and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should,” she added.

Osmond’s offer to perform comes against a backdrop of other entertainers who have turned down the president-elect’s request to perform at the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Confirmed entertainers include 2010 “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes.

This is a stark contrast from Obama’s inaugurations in which pop culture artists reveled in days of celebrations over the new president taking office.

Trump tweeted last month: “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary. NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

120,000 lawyers and activists mobilize against Trump

Meanwhile, a new group of 120,000 lawyers, law students, paralegals and activists calling themselves “Lawyers for Good Government” has formed, announcing Thursday it will mobilize against Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress.

The group is holding a “major planning conference” in Washington, D.C., to coincide with Trump’s inauguration. This group is pledging to provide free legal aid to “defend civil and human rights,” and will assemble at the “Rise Above” conference to coordinate the new movement and “plan legal resistance to the incoming Trump administration and Republican controlled Congress.”

The Rise Above Conference is touted as a strategy session aimed at combating “injustice and oppression.”

The list of conference speakers includes several operatives from the George Soros-funded Open Society Institute, the Southern Poverty Law Center, which once tried to label GOP presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson as a dangerous “extremist,” and Planned Parenthood, which is a known trafficker in baby body parts.

One of the panels is on “Communications Strategy in the Era of Fake News,” according to the conference program, while another is “Protecting Civil Rights and Combating Hate Crimes.” The latter panel includes speakers from John Podesta’s Center for American Progress and Obama civil rights litigator Anurima Bhargava, who has ties to the Open Society Foundation and is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. (Read her full bio.)

Another Open Society Foundation (Soros) operative, Rose Jackson, will speak on “Supporting Defense, Diplomacy and Intelligence in a Trump Administration.”

The conference website states that it is being planned and hosted by Lawyers for Good Government and RISE When We Fall and “is designed to harness, empower and coordinate the unprecedented political energy that has emerged since Donald Trump won the presidency and convert that momentum into a meaningful strategy to protect civil rights and vulnerable communities in the U.S.”

The conference begins on Saturday, Jan. 21, after the Women’s March on Washington that is being funded and organized by several groups affiliated with atheist billionaire George Soros. The conference will feature a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Ani DiFranco.

Also on Thursday the Washington Times reported that Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee of California announced she plans on skipping the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, preferring to use the time laying the groundwork for the “resistance.”

Lee told the Times she can’t stomach the idea of attending the Jan. 20 ceremony after Mr. Trump ran “one of the most divisive and prejudiced campaigns in modern history.”

“I will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House,” said Lee, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Lee said Mr. Trump insulted Mexican immigrants, denigrated communities of color and normalized bigotry. She said the Republican has shown that he will govern in a similar manner by tapping Steve Bannon as senior adviser, nominating Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, and downplaying Russian involvement in the election.

“Donald Trump has proven that his administration will normalize the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party,” she said. “On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance.”

Breitbart reported Thursday that the Women’s March on Washington, a celebrity-endorsed event planned for the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, is backed by a who’s who of far-left organizations, including scores of groups financed by Soros.

Celebrities who have confirmed attendance include:

Chelsea Handler, America Ferrera, Unzo Aduba, Scarlett Johnansson, Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi, Julianne Moore, Hari Nef, Yara Shahidi, Constance Wu, Olivia Wilde, Monica Ramen, Katy Perry, Cher, Danielle Brooks, Patricia Arquette and Zendaya.

The mission statement for the march claims that the gathering is meant to send a message “that women’s rights are human rights.”

The statement reads: