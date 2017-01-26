'DIE!' Teacher goes berserk, fires toy gun at Trump

“DIE!” the teacher shrieked as she pulled the trigger of her toy gun, firing at least eight shots at an image of President Donald Trump displayed on a projector screen in front of her class.

Meet Payal Modi, a fine arts teacher at W.H. Adamson High School in Dallas, Texas, who was hired in August 2014 and earns approximately $51,000 a year. She has been placed on administrative leave while the Dallas Independent School District investigates her Inauguration Day stunt.

Someone in the room filmed Modi’s outburst, and Modi reportedly posted the video on Instagram on Jan. 20 with the caption: “payalemmWatching the #inauguration in my classroom like….#no #stop #denial #squirtgun #hypocrisy #powerless #saveusall #teachthembetter #atleastitsfriday.”

While she removed the video, it’s still available on Twitter and below.

Adamson High School assistant principal Bobby Nevels confirmed to PJ Media that the teacher is Modi. He said, “[T]he district is aware of the video but will not comment on personnel issues.”

The school district appeared to be deleting comments about the incident from its Facebook page Thursday.

Concerned individuals may contact the Dallas Independent School District.

The Secret Service has said it is “aware” of the video, according to The Gateway Pundit.

PJ Media also noted that Modi’s Instagram account calls for “kindness” and “respect” in the wake of Trump’s election and inauguration. Her Instagram account has since been set to private.

She also posted references to the Women’s March on Washington and an image of a pink T-shirt she designed with a reference to “my pu–y.”

“Before Modi shut down her Twitter account, users found this photo of her in the Oval Office recently, a truly disturbing twist considering she appears to want the president dead,” PJ Media reported.

It is unclear whether the photo shows Modi in the actual Oval Office inside the White House or a museum replica of the room, such as the one featured at the George W. Bush Presidential Center near Dallas.

As the story spread, online comments began pouring in on several sites, most calling for the teacher to be fired. They included the following: