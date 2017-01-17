'Disputed lands'? Here's the solution

I think we ought to campaign for universal application of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334.

For example, I believe the chair of the Security Council, when that vote was taken, was Spain – which has its own problems with the Basques. By applying SCR 2334 to Spain in the same way Spain, France and Obama propose to apply it to Israel, we would give about 90 percent of Spain to the Basques.

Canada has its French and English controversy; we should give about 90 percent of Canada to the French.

Of course, Mexico, Canada and the U.S. have all treated aboriginals badly; so we should give about 90 percent of North America to the Indians. I’m not sure how the math of giving about 90 percent of Canada to the French and about 90 percent to First Nations peoples would be calculated, but I’m sure the great minds of the Security Council can work it out.

Of course, the big difference is that the First Nations people were in North America first, and the French were here before the English, whereas the Jews have been in Israel for 3,400 years, while the so-called “Palestinians” – really “non-resident Jordanians” – have only been called that since 1964, when the arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat purloined the term for his PLO terrorists. Until then, the term “Palestinian” was almost universally used to mean a Middle Eastern Jew. Check the literature of the early 20th century and before.

The term “Palestinian,” as in PLO, is a late 20th-century neologism that has been very useful in the promotion of terrorism. But the correct locution is “non-resident Jordanian,” since the Hashemite Kingdom was created by Britain in 1922 to be a home for non-Jewish residents of “Palestine” – in spite of the fact that the San Remo Conference of the League of Nations had two years earlier designated all of Mandatory Palestine as a national home the Jewish people – and in 1945, the United Nations adopted all the declarations of the League of Nations. That puts the U.N. in a pickle, since SCR 2334 violates the terms of the U.N.’s own charter.

The U.N.’s 1947 proposal to partition Israel, giving to the Muslims half of the 23 percent that was left after the creation of Jordan, would have left Israel with just a whisker more than 10 percent of its original entitlement under international law. That sets a standard for the universal application of SCR 2334: about 90 percent of any nation to be given to anyone who disputes that nation’s legitimacy, with or without grounds.

When Israel declared its independence in 1948, Prime Minister David Ben Gurion offered Israeli citizenship to Muslim and Christian residents. They mostly refused, because of the threat by the Arab League to hang, as “collaborators,” anyone who accepted Israeli citizenship. Those who did accept are today the best-off Muslims (excluding a few kleptocratic oil monarchs) in the entire Middle East. They have democracy, prosperity and equality under Israeli law – a very odd form of “apartheid,” eh?

There are similar multi-ethnic challenges in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Algeria, Tunisia, Yemen, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines … indeed, even Japan has its Ainu – and there are many, many more. So let’s apply SC 2334 to them all! No homes may be built wherever there is “disputed” land!

Soon we’d all be living in the great outdoors.

Such a universal application of Resolution 2334 would, of course, require a one-world government to enforce it, but it’s pretty clear that the U.N. is quite willing to volunteer – in spite of the fact that not one of its officials, delegates or other diplomatic scofflaws is elected by the people it purports to represent.

But that’s another minor detail I’m sure the geniuses of Flushing Meadows can easily overcome.

Ron Gray