Doctors amputate man's leg at crash scene to save his life

(Spokane Spokesman) A team of doctors and a nurse from Kootenai Health did something they had never done before on Thursday: They crawled into the cab of a wrecked semitruck and amputated the leg of a man pinned in the wreckage.

The crash near Fourth of July Pass on Interstate 90 was reported just before 5:45 a.m. Thursday. Shoshone County emergency crews arrived first and requested a “heavy rescue” response from Kootenai County. A Kootenai County division chief called Kootenai Health for help just after 7 a.m.

“This is an unprecedented event,” said Kootenai County EMS System Chief Christopher Way. “This is not something we do normally, or ever.”