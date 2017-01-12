DOJ watchdog opens probe of Comey, FBI actions

(BLOOMBERG) The Justice Department’s inspector general opened an investigation into whether the FBI failed to follow appropriate procedures in its probe of Hillary Clinton’s handling of official e-mail while serving as secretary of state.

That review includes a look at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s actions leading up to Director James Comey’s decision to announce findings of the probe on July 5, in which he publicly said that Clinton and her top aides were “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information” but no charges would be pursued.

It also includes a review of actions leading to Comey’s later announcements that he was re-opening and then closing the probe, both made days before the Nov. 8 election. Democrats say those moves damaged Clinton’s candidacy at a crucial moment and helped hand the election to Donald Trump.