Dow comes within whisker of hitting 20,000

(CNBC) U.S. equities closed higher after hitting all-time highs on Friday as the technology sector led, while investors parsed through key employment data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 65 points, with Goldman Sachs and Walt Disney contributing the most gains, and reached a new all-time intraday high. The Dow also came within 0.37 points of hitting 20,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 gained 0.36 percent and posted intraday and closing record highs, with information technology advancing 1 percent.

The Nasdaq composite outperformed, closing 0.6 percent higher, also hitting new all-time intraday and closing high. Leading the tech-heavy index higher were Apple and the so-called FANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet), which all rose.