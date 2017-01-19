Dow posts 5-day losing streak

(CNBC) U.S. equities closed lower on Thursday, with real estate falling around 1 percent, as investors eagerly awaited President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Everyone is just waiting for the inauguration,” said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. “The market just feels a little heavy.” He also said: “When you start seeing volatility in other macro markets — specifically FX — that’s going to take its toll on stocks.” The U.S. dollar spiked against a basket of currencies on the back of strong U.S. economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average briefly fell about 100 points in afternoon ET before closing about 70 points lower, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses.