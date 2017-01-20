Dow snaps 5-day slide

(CNBC) U.S. equities closed higher in choppy trade on Friday after Donald Trump took a protectionist tone in his first speech as president.

“We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs,” Trump said after being sworn in. “Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down.”

The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 95 points after rising 111.54 points at session highs, with Procter & Gamble, Merck and IBM contributing the most gains. The blue-chips index also snapped a five-day losing streak.