Dozens of U.S. colleges 'trade in aborted baby tissue'

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A recent report from the U.S. House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Committee claims that dozens of colleges and universities have procured aborted fetal tissue.

The report was compiled by a Select Investigative Panel established in October of 2015 after House members called for an investigation in response to viral undercover videos exposing the fetal tissue industry, and while the panel’s investigation was intended to focus primarily on abortion clinics, it also reveals that at least 60 American universities have received aborted fetal tissue, mostly between 2011 and 2015.

The report identifies three main ways that schools obtain aborted fetal tissue: they can develop a relationship with a local abortion clinic, purchase it from a company, or receive it from another university’s tissue bank.