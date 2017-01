(THE HILL) — Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge slammed the GOP-led Congress in a rare tweet Monday, accusing the party’s lawmakers of hanging President Trump “out to dry” on issues like taxes and ObamaCare.

“Congress hanging The Donald out to dry. Making him do everything alone! Despicable. No tax cuts, no Obamacare repeal. NOTHING,” wrote Drudge, an ardent Trump supporter.

About an hour later, Drudge took Republican lawmakers to task for not yet repealing ObamaCare, despite holding majorities in both houses.