Ellison fighting proof of citizenship to vote

(AlphaNews) Rep. Keith Ellison is pushing back on President Trump’s call for an investigation into voter fraud, concerned the investigation would lead to tighter voting requirements.

President Trump announced this week that he is going to launch a major investigation into voter fraud. He claims he would have won the popular vote against Hillary Clinton if “millions” of illegals hadn’t been able to vote.

Rep. Ellison, one of the candidates for DNC chair, took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the issue. He claims the pending investigation is just a push for voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote.