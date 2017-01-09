End of car ownership? Cadillac launches vehicle 'subscriptions'

(VOCATIV) — Car makers are worried right now as young people turn away from traditional car ownership. U.S. car sales had a big decline last year, and meanwhile, people in cities are finding it easier than ever to use ride hailing services like Uber and rental services like Zipcar.

Cadillac is hoping it’s found the answer to reinventing car ownership, with its new luxury vehicle subscription service. The brand’s upcoming BOOK service will give members access to popular Cadillac vehicles without the long-term commitment of leasing, financing or buying — they just have to pay a monthly fee of $1,500.

“BOOK is aimed squarely at Gen X and Y customers who want the experience of a luxury vehicle without the hassles of traditional ownership,” Melody Lee, director or brand marketing, told Vocativ. “BOOK fills a gap between traditional ownership (leasing, financing, buying) and the efficient, but less personal aspect of rental, car- and ride-sharing (Hertz, Zipcar, Uber/Lyft).”