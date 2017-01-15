End times harbinger: Nations gang up on Israel

It’s like an alarm bell in the night for prophecy experts. Seventy nations are meeting in Paris this weekend for a massive summit to coordinate efforts against the Jewish state of Israel.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, a statement issued after the conference will demand an end to the “occupation that began in 1967,” a two-state solution and no recognition of Israeli control of Jerusalem. It may even lead to recognition of a Palestinian state.

“There’s no telling what this meeting might produce,” said Joseph Farah, founder of WND.com and author of the new prophecy book “The Restitution of All Things.”

“I can say with confidence and disappointment as a former Middle East correspondent and prophecy watcher of 40 years that nothing good will come out of this gathering,” he said.

“Zephaniah 3:8, for instance, points to a time when all nations will be gathered against Israel and against Jerusalem. We may very well be close to that moment,” Farah continued.

“However, the good news is that God will use this gathering to reveal Himself to the entire world as the prophets Isaiah, Jeremiah and Joel foretold. This will be the beginning of the restitution of all things – an era of peace, justice and prosperity under the rule of Jesus, the King of Kings.”

The massive and explicit effort to divide Jewish land and the specific reference to “70 nations” strikes many scriptural experts as ominous. What is especially concerning, according to some commentators, is the outgoing Obama administration’s seeming insistence that Israel be forced to cede any claims to Jerusalem, putting the Jewish state in an almost impossible position.

Jan Markell, director of Olive Tree Ministries and host of “Understanding The Times Radio,” warns the world is witnessing events straight out of the Bible.

“Israel is concerned that round two of an international attack is in the works,” she told WND. “This time a two-state solution could be forced on them. Joel 3:2 tells us that in the last days the nation of Israel will have her land ‘divided.’ Joel 3 also suggests that the nations that enter into the division of God’s land will face judgment. Israel is the only location that God calls ‘His land.’ He is jealous for it. He does not want it divided.”

Markell claims a “two-state solution” is farcical, anyway, because there is no evidence the Palestinians would ever respect a Jewish state.

“The Palestinians don’t want a two-state solution,” she said. “They want the eradication of Israel as we know it and a one-state solution – Palestine.”

Markell urges believers to be ready, because, in her opinion, time is running short.

“The signs that we are nearing the Lord’s return are legion,” she said. “Books have been filled directing us to the many signs pointing us to this. But Israel is the ‘super sign.’ Prophecy watchers have always said that Israel is the super sign. Jerusalem is the minute hand; the Temple Mount is the second hand. Keep your eyes on this epicenter and you will never be bored.”

Scriptual teacher and New York Times bestselling author Joel Richardson agrees the effort against Israel is a strong sign the last days are coming soon.

“The Scriptures are clear that before the return of Jesus, a majority of the nations will gather together against Jerusalem,” Richardson said.

“Joel, Zechariah and Ezekiel all allude to this in a rather direct way. As the Lord says through Joel, ‘I will gather all the nations and bring them down to the valley of Jehoshaphat. Then I will enter into judgment with them there on behalf of My people and My inheritance, Israel,’ as it says in Joel 3:2.”

Richardson noted the Valley of Jehoshaphat is another name for the Kidron Valley that runs in between the Old City and the Mount of Olives.

“The present constellation of the nations not merely around, but against Israel, is a clear sign of the emerging signs of the last days,” he said.

Carl Gallups, author of “When The Lion Roars,” is especially concerned because of the specific number of nations referenced in the summit.

“In Jewish tradition, there were 70 original nations, dispersed by Yahweh, after the flood,” he observed. “I find it prophetically significant that today, in the days of a returned Israel, there would be precisely 70 nations standing opposed to God’s nation.

“This is especially significant given that the prophetically returned Israel is undeniably Yahweh’s clear sign to the world of his sovereignty (Ezek. 39:27, etc.) and the last-days-epoch in which we are living.

“We are undoubtedly living in unprecedented prophetic times,” he declared.

“The United Nations has morphed into an Israel-hating monstrosity. And, students of the Word of God know what happens when nations gather together to stand against God and His ‘sign to the world’ – Israel. It will be fascinating to see how all this plays out over the next several months in particular.”

Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn, who has spoken at the United Nations and is the author of the new devotional “The Book of Mysteries,” says the Bible is clear about what is happening.

“The Scriptures foretell that in the last days, Israel will be back in the world and in possession of Jerusalem,” the rabbi told WND. “This was fulfilled in 1948 (Israel) and 1967 (Jerusalem).

“If any nation has the right to a city, it is Israel’s right to Jerusalem. It comes not by virtue of arms, or war, or migration, as in other nations, but by virtue of the word and will of God Himself. The Scriptures further prophesy that in the last days all nations will come against Israel specifically over the issue of Jerusalem. They will try to ‘move it,’ as it’s put in Zechariah 12.”

Like Gallups, Cahn found it significant that 70 nations were specifically identified in the upcoming summit.

“It is interesting to note that the rabbis spoke of the world consisting of 70 nations,” he observed. “This is linked to the 70 sacrifices offered in the Feast of Tabernacles. So now to have the nations of the world, specifically 70 nations, gather together over the issue of Jerusalem, is most striking. One could say that the 70 nations are a representation of all nations, and coming together clearly set against the word of God which clearly ordains that Jerusalem is given by God to only one nation – Israel.

“As to the Abrahamic Covenant, that what a nation does to Israel will be done to that nation, what America under Obama did to Israel at the United Nations – namely abandon it – was significant,” he said.

“The resolution not only condemned Israel for building houses in its own capital, but, despite what John Kerry claimed in his recent speech, it went much farther and declared, in effect, that Israel had no right to Jerusalem, that Jerusalem was, in fact, Palestinian territory. For America to abandon Israel would speak of God abandoning America,” said Gallups.

“The hope is that America’s stand will soon change when Donald Trump takes office. The Republican-led Congress has already voted to condemn the U.N. resolution. We must pray, not only for Israel and the peace of Jerusalem, but for America.”

