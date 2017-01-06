'Enemies Within' – Hillary's links to Muslim Brotherhood revealed

A blockbuster new documentary asserts there is a master plan to create a permanent liberal majority in American by flooding it with millions of voters hostile to conservatism.

But “The Enemies Within” also claims forces dedicated to the destruction of this country have even penetrated the national security bureaucracy, endangering Americans and the entire system of constitutional government.

Key to this case is the testimony of Philip Haney, a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security and a counter-terrorism analyst who was widely praised and commended by his superiors throughout his distinguished career.

By accumulating vast amounts of data and examining the relationships between various extremist groups and their sources of funding, Haney had identified dozens of terrorists throughout the years, arguably preventing numerous attacks.

However, in 2009, it was Haney himself who was targeted by his own government. He tells his story in the book “See Something, Say Nothing,” but his story is also the most powerful part of “The Enemies Within.”

He recounts in “The Enemies Within:” “I finished a case up, I put it in the system. There were 67 records related to the case, individuals and organizations. But then about two weeks after I put the case into the system, I went on vacation and received a call from my colleague. He said they had removed the records from the system. They didn’t just modify them, they completely obliterated them, took all of them out.”

Haney argues this dramatic action had devastating consequences for the American people. The specific records the government deleted turned out to be directly relevant to terrorist attacks that took place later.

“Those are the records related to the network of mosques and organizations operating in the United States that is linked to the San Bernardino shooting and to the Orlando shooting,” he recalled.

Indeed, Haney states in the video the federal government not only removed the records but actually investigated him for simply doing his job.

“They said essentially that I did not have the authority to put those records into the system, even though I had been commended by the National Targeting Center for finding 300 terrorists,” Haney says in the film. “So, essentially, the last three years of my career, I was under investigation by three different government agencies, all at the same time. They essentially determined that I was more of a threat than these terrorist groups.”

Shockingly, the distinguished counter-terrorism expert says no one in the federal government ever denied his records were inaccurate or untrue. The facts, he claims, were beyond dispute. Instead, for no good reason he can identify, his work was eliminated and he was disgraced.

In one of the most dramatic moments of the film, Haney describes his reaction as feeling “infuriated and stripped naked.” He describes the painful experience as a “public humiliation.”

“To sequester me in a small room for the last 11 months of my career with no assigned duties and then have the audacity to say those were not adverse actions because ‘we’re just conducting an investigation,'” Haney remembers. “It’s cruel to do that to a person. It wasn’t a moral infraction, it wasn’t refusal to obey orders, it wasn’t some crime that I committed. It was simply doing the job that I took a vow to do and had been recognized and awarded for.”

For that reason, Haney emphatically states in the documentary the United States has enemies within its own government.

Distinguished author and researcher Trevor Loudon describes the terrifying full extent of this hostile network operating within America’s own borders in “The Enemies Within,” detailing an alliance between radical Marxists and Islamic extremists that has penetrated the very highest levels of the federal government. As Haney explains in the film, the problem has gotten so bad, many of America’s politicians and policy makers would not be able to pass the kind of basic security checks required of even entry level employees.

“If you have overt ties to associations with known associations with terrorism, you cannot pass a background check,” Haney says in the film.

He describes Hillary Clinton as a ‘domestic threat” and details the deep connections between the former Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of state with some of the most dangerous Islamic movements in the world. They even go beyond her close relationship with longtime aide and confidante Huma Abedin.

The most dangerous enemy is the one who operates from within your own gates. Discover the traitors within our own country and help spread the word about how America is already under attack. Don’t miss “The Enemies Within” available now in the WND Superstore.

“Hillary Clinton’s ties are a lot deeper, broader and wider than Huma Abedin,” Haney says. “The best example of her ties is her affiliation with the Istanbul Process and, in particular, with U.N. Resolution 1618. That resolution, it essentially criminalizes defamation of Islam, has been backed for 10 years by the Organization of the Islamic Conference, a 57-nation organization. It is essentially run in its leadership positions by members of the Muslim Brotherhood. By endorsing U.N. Resolution 16/18, by default Hillary Clinton is aiding and abetting the Muslim Brotherhood on a macro, global level.”

And the Muslim Brotherhood, in Haney’s opinion as a national security professional, is directly responsible for sponsoring terrorism. He argues in “The Enemies Within” the organization should be labeled a terrorist group and shut down.

“Since we already know that Muslim Brotherhood is the parent of Hamas and that these organizations are overtly supporting Hamas and other like-minded organizations around the world then we should shut those organizations,” he declares in the film. “And that would send a shockwave throughout the pro-Shariah, pro-jihadist Islamic world without firing a single shot or dropping a bomb anywhere in the world.”

Until that happens, Haney argues, national security professionals have been “completely blindfolded and handcuffed.”

“We can’t use the most basic fundamental language that they themselves use to help us understand what Islam believes and what its intentions are,” he explains in the movie.

“The Enemies Within” doesn’t just analyze radical Islam. Instead, it details the terrifying extent to which far left radicals who have overtly declared their anti-American intentions are taking control of the very institutions meant to protect Americans.

At a time when the mainstream media is suddenly concerned about supposed Russian interference, “The Enemies Within” shows the rot set in much sooner than the last election cycle and involves hostile foreign actors more malevolent than Vladimir Putin.

“Those of us who took our oath [seriously] are being betrayed,’ Haney says of his fellow national security professionals in the film. “Things like that which happened to me will happen more and more often because people will be forced to stand up for the law at the risk of their career and maybe even their life.”

At a time of crisis, remaining uninformed isn’t just dangerous, it’s deadly. “The Enemies Within” is the first step to recognizing where the threat is coming from.

