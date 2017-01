Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

At a naval barracks the enlisted men were being given their shots prior to going overseas. One lad, having received his series of injections, asked for a glass of water.

“What’s the matter, mate?” asked the sick-bay attendant. “Not feeling well?”

“No, just checking to see if I’m still watertight.”