[Regarding “Married lesbians to co-pastor church in nation’s capital”]: Your article could have use one more reference. False prophets and teachers who promote immoral behaviors is in 2 Peter 2, full chapter. 2 Peter 2:6 said Sodom and Gomorrah was just an example of things to come for those who still do those behaviors. Include the warning because they think the Son of God was a sacrifice for their sins. Nope. There is no sacrifice. If you willingly sin and do not follow the laws of Moses, you will be punished worse than the Old Testament people who died without mercy. How much sorer is the punishment when you receiving eternal damnation. (My words, but it is implied.) Once again God will judge his people. (Hebrews 10:26-31)

Whoever married these two women is also in danger of eternal damnation. The church that hired them, Calvary Baptist, has fallen, too.

Sandy