Ex-chief rabbi of Israel gets jail for bribery, fraud

(HAARETZ) — Former Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi Yona Metzger will serve 42 months in prison for bribery and give up an apartment he owns under a plea bargain he has signed with the prosecution, officials said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement he will admit to accepting 5 million shekels ($1.3 million) in bribes, down from 10 million in the original indictment, while other charges – including fraud, breach of trust, and money laundering – will be dropped.

Attorneys Tal Gabay and Yehuda Fried announced that “today, after lengthy negotiations we conducted with state prosecutors, former Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger accepted our advice and signed a plea bargain. The charge sheet will be amended and Metzger will plead guilty to taking a smaller bribe, for which he will serve 42 months in prison.