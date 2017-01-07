Ex-CIA analyst: Saddam's death warrant signed 'on day 1' after 9/11

'We went to Iraq to do all of these things ... and one by one, all of those things just crumbled'

(London Independent) George W Bush’s administration saw Iraq as “unfinished business” and had their “minds made up from day one,” a former CIA analyst has said.

John Nixon, who questioned Saddam Hussein after he was found hiding in a cave in December 2003, said the Iraqi dictator’s death warrant was signed after the 9/11 attacks.

Discussing the first days of the Bush administration on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, Mr Nixon said: “We had gotten word that they saw Iraq as ‘unfinished business’.

“We never really understood at that point what unfinished business meant, but we knew that they wanted to do something.”

