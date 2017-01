(NYPOST) — A former Miss United States and Miss Virginia USA beauty queen was hauled into a courtroom for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

Brittany Nicole Poteet, who has twice previously faced unrelated accusations of assault in the US, appeared in the Downing Centre local court in Sydney, Australia, on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The tall, glamorous blond made a brief appearance before NSW Deputy Chief Magistrate Christopher O’Brien on Wednesday.

Police allege that on the evening of Dec. 16 at Neutral Bay, the 29-year-old assaulted Wade McKenzie.