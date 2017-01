(THE HILL) — Three former staffers to President Obama are launching an anti-Donald Trump media site called “Crooked Media.”

Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, who served as spokespeople and speechwriters for Obama, say the site’s aim is to go around traditional media to reach millennial Democrats.

“I think the lesson for [Democrats] is that if you’re solely filtering your message through the media, you’ve already lost,” Vietor told Time magazine. “[Trump] has Breitbart and Twitter and he’ll just swamp you. We need to do a better job of connecting directly and activating people.”