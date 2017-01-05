'F--k Donald Trump, F--k white people!'

A graphic video has emerged of a white special-needs man in Chicago apparently being kidnapped, beaten and tortured by black attackers who can be heard cursing white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

The footage was streamed Tuesday on Facebook Live by a woman identified on the social media platform as “Brittany Herring.”

A white man – reportedly a special-needs person who was reported missing from a suburb – can be seen slumped against a corner on the floor of a room.

He is tied up and has tape binding his mouth.

“F–k Donald Trump, nigga! F–k white people, boy! F–k white people, boy!” one attacker shouts as he kicks the man.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The assailants laugh about their attack being reported to the police after a Facebook user warns them that they will be arrested.

When another Facebook commenter tells them their torture isn’t funny, they mock her and claim it is.

CBS Chicago reported that the victim’s clothes were slashed, he was “peppered with cigarette ashes, and then his hair cut with a knife until his scalp bled.”

(WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence and explicit language. Proceed with caution. Not appropriate for children.)

Police told the station the attack took place on the 3400 block of West Lexington on Chicago’s West Side. The victim was treated at a local hospital and then released to his parents on Wednesday evening.

“Officers found the victim wandering the neighborhood in an obvious state of trauma, and it was later that authorities drew the connection with the disturbing Facebook video,” CBS reported.

Authorities said they now have four people in custody – two black adult females and two black adult males – and charges are pending. Three are from Chicago and the fourth person is northwest suburban Carpentersville.

“[The victim] is an acquaintance of one of these subjects,” Chicago Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin told CBS. “Apparently, they met out in the suburbs. These subjects then stole a van out in the suburbs and then brought him into Chicago.”

At a Wednesday press conference, Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson said, “It’s sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that.”

But police wouldn’t confirm that the attack would be prosecuted as a hate crime.

“We’re still investigating it, and if the facts guide us to that, then we’ll certainly charge them appropriately,” one Chicago officer told the media, Breitbart reported.

When reporters pressed authorities about the “F–k Donald Trump” and “F–k white” people statements being indicators of a hate crime, an official only said it would “be part” of the investigation.

“That will certainly be part of whether or not we determine this is a hate crime of whether or not this is stupid ranting and raving,” he said.

When asked if the victim had given a full statement about the attack, another officer said, “He’s traumatized by the incident.”