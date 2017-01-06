Facebook mum on not removing live video of attack sooner

(London Guardian) Facebook on Thursday refused to respond to mounting questions over its apparent failure to take down a live broadcast of the brutal attack of a young man with disabilities in Chicago.

Four arrested over Facebook Live video of man tortured amid anti-Trump taunts

Wednesday’s Facebook Live video showing a man bound, gagged and cut with a knife amid shouts of “fuck Donald Trump” undermines the company’s efforts to market the tool.

What do YOU think? Is torture of a disabled white man by 4 blacks a “hate crime”? Sound off in today’s WND poll.

For the last few months, Facebook has been running a multimedia advertising campaign encouraging users to try its video live-streaming product.