(CBN) Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been meeting with religious, school and business leaders in Texas — not to give a speech on new technology but to listen and learn.

“Every year, I take on a personal challenge to learn new things and grow outside of my work,” he said on his new “Mark’s Year of Travel” Facebook page.

“My hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future,” he said.