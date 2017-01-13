Fakeprez.con

(Frontpage) — “I first came to Chicago when I was in my early 20s, still trying to figure out who I was,” President Obama told the nation on Tuesday. After eight years of his presidency, many others are still trying to figure out who, exactly, this guy is.

His farewell address offered few clues but his own books and those of his narrator confirm that the president is not exactly who he claims to be, the son of the Kenyan Barack H. Obama. As the senatorial candidate told the Democratic Party convention in 2004:

“My father was a foreign student, born and raised in a small village in Kenya. He grew up herding goats, went to school in a tin-roof shack. His father, my grandfather, was a cook, a domestic servant to the British.”

That’s a great story, as Michael Corleone said in The Godfather, and the old-line establishment media liked the story so much they accepted it uncritically. As Barry Rubin noted in Silent Revolution, the president’s early life remained largely unexplored. Any serious effort would have turned up more than a few problems.