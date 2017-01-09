Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Two friends were conversing on the porch swing of a large, white pillared mansion in Miami Beach.

The first woman says, “When my first child was born, my husband built me this beautiful mansion.”

The second woman says, “Fantastic.”

The first woman continues, “When my second child was born, my husband bought me a brand new Cadillac.”

Again, the second woman says, “Fantastic.”

The first woman boasts, “When my third child was born, my husband bought me this exquisite diamond bracelet.”

Yet again, the second woman comments, “Fantastic.”

The first woman then asks her companion, “What did your husband buy for you when you had your first child?”

The 2nd woman replies, “My husband sent me to charm school.”

“Charm school!” the first woman cries, “What for?”

“So instead of always responding ‘Who cares,’ I learned to say, ‘Fantastic!'”



