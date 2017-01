Re: Joseph Farah’s July 14, 2016, column, “Prediction: Trump will win – big”

Mr. Farah,

I bookmarked your prescient column months ago because it gave me much-needed encouragement through the remainder of the election.

I just read it again and found it to be even more enjoyable months later.

Congratulations for a column written with both clarity and bravery. You should be proud of it, as you certainly were in a minority at the time you wrote it.

Chris Bannister