Fasten your seatbelts, California!

While many in the country are thrilled that the presidential era of Barack Obama is over, Californians who voted against Donald Trump are trapped by their votes into the vise of their own version of Obama.

In this case, it’s Jerry Brown, the 78-year-old current governor who is like “The Man Who Came to Dinner” – he just doesn’t go away and he keeps accumulating power.

And he’s using that power to set up his big guns to fight whatever the Trump administration plans to do that will affect California, particularly in the areas of the environment and immigration.

In fact, he’s declared war on the feds.

It won’t be pretty. Jerry is putting his money where his mouth is – well, actually not his money; he’ll be spending taxpayer money. That’s what politicians always do.

Jerry Brown is political to the core; it’s in his genes.

His father, Pat Brown, (actually Edmund Brown Sr.) was California governor from 1959 to 1967, when Ronald Reagan unseated him. His legacy changed the face of the state – the freeway system, the enormous north to south aqueduct system and the gigantic public college and university system, plus scores of progressive laws and regulations that changed California from the land of opportunity to a state under the thumb of government.

Pat set the pattern, and Jerry is doing his darndest to match it and do Daddy one (or more) better.

On his agenda is the high-speed rail, planned for the center of the state, L.A. to San Francisco – projected at this point at $68.4 billion but could run as high as $81.4 billion as cost overruns increase with, so far, no funding available.

Brown also wants gigantic twin water tunnels – each four stories high, 40-feet wide, buried 150 feet deep and running for 35 miles – to move water from north to south and protect the waters of the river systems and provide needed water to the south.

Again – money estimates are $17 billion plus the cost of any bond issues. But there are cost overruns, technical problems and environmental concerns that may not be soluble and, in fact, may cause more problems than anticipated.

But that doesn’t stop Jerry. Never forget, this is a man who has spent the better part of his life in political office in his home state. He was elected a trustee of the L.A. Community College District (1969); secretary of state (1971-1975); governor (1975-1983); mayor of the city of Oakland (1999-2007); state attorney general (2007-2012), governor (2011-present).

Any years in between out of office, he practiced law, ran for president and was chair of the state Democratic Party.

Jerry Brown is clearly a political animal – and he never gives up. Environmentalist to the core, he wants California to be a leader in fighting climate change.

It should surprise no one, given that in his first terms as governor he was known as “Governor Moonbeam,” that he signed a bill for this year that aims to regulate “cow farts” to reduce the release of methane into the atmosphere! The fact that many dairies in the state have already gone out of business because of over-regulation and many others moved out of state has not deterred him.

This time, he has a vise-like grip on the state with a Democrat-controlled Legislature and an electorate that seems to believe the answer to any state problem is another tax, regulation or law.

What Jerry wants, Jerry aims to get. Given his propensity for progressive politics, he’ll give Californians what they want and, even if they don’t want it, he’ll give it to them anyway.

Like Obama, Brown has a penchant for pardoning convicted criminals. In fact, as reported in the East Bay Times, he’s pardoned more felons than any governor in recent state history, more than 850 since 2011. Compare that to three governors between 1991 and 2010 granting just 28.

Brown proudly compares his actions to the record set by Obama in pardoning more criminals than any president in a century.

He also encourages early release for what he calls “nonviolent” criminals, which includes those convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and rape of an unconscious person!

Obama is also on a mad campaign to offer pardons to criminals

Brown’s battle against Trump took on strength with the announcement that the Legislature hired Eric Holder, Obama’s former attorney general, at $25,000 a month. His task: lead the battle against Trump in any area where there is pressure against California – notably the environment, immigration, offshore oil drilling, health care, education, housing, transportation and anything else the Democrats don’t like.

As California Assembly speaker, Anthony Rendon said about Washington in a recent interview, “We’ve encountered a bully – so we’re already in the fight.”

And as Bette Davis said in “All about Eve”: “Fasten your seat belts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.”

