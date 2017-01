(INDEPENDENT) Most of the 230 protesters arrested during Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday will face charges of felony rioting, a crime which carries a maximum sentence of a decade in prison in Washington DC.

The 217 alleged rioters – who could also be hit with $250,000 (£200,000) fines – appeared before Washington’s Superior Court throughout Sunday.

The arrests were made around the time Donald Trump was being sworn in as president, as police used tear gas, stun grenades, water cannon and pepper spray on demonstrators.