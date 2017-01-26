Female infantry Marines to share tents with males

(MARINE CORPS TIMES) The first female infantry Marines will share fighting holes and tents with male Marines during field exercises.

“We’re not changing any of our tactical posture or breaking unit cohesion or adjusting anything to accommodate mixed genders while we’re operating in a field environment replicating tactical conditions,” said Maj. Charles Anklam III, executive officer for 1st Battalion, 8th Marines at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

On Jan. 5, the battalion received three female infantry Marines: a rifleman, machine gunner and mortar Marine. Whenever the Marines are in the field, they will live, train and fight with their unit, Anklam told Marine Corps Times.