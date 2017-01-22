Fierce backlash after woman suggests assassinating Trump

A Kentucky woman is facing serious backlash from the public and her own employers after suggesting on Twitter it would be “kind” for someone to assassinate Donald Trump, who was inaugurated as president three days later.

Heather Lowrey, who described herself as a Louisville vixen and aspiring wresting diva on her Twitter profile before going into electronic hiding, tweeted the message Jan.17:

“If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate.”

Her comment ignited a firestorm on social media, with comments such as this from Leslie Maiko: “It seems this rotted soul #LiberalLunatic wench #HeatherChristineLowrey aka #VSAddict22 has gone in2 hiding & shut down her Twitter. Good.”

The public also hounded down the employers of Ms. Lowrey, who also noted in her profile that she loves “the poetry of the rain” and “dancing naked.”

Her employers soon after fired Lowrey and issued public statements distancing themselves from her threatening tweet.

One of them is Va Va Vixens burlesque group, which released the following statement: “Please, know that we, at Va Va Vixens, do not condone the behavior of Heather Lowrey. She was dismissed the moment we were informed of this incident. We have a zero tolerance policy for such. It’s no secret that we are in the midst of a divided nation. With so much hate and anger in the world, our hope is to be a sanctuary that welcomes all walks of life with open arms. We do not condone hate by any party and will not partake in it. We in no way support negative behavior or malicious intent from anyone.”

Additionally, American Income Life – Travis Moody Office, Kentucky-Indiana posted the following statement to its Facebook page: “Heather Lowrey is no longer contracted with the Travis Moody Agency. The Travis Moody Agency, its agents and its staff do not share the same views, nor opinions as Heather Lowrey. We have a zero tolerance policy and would never condone this behavior.”

The U.S. Secret Service reportedly interviewed Lowrey in the wake of her tweet, and is continuing to investigate the matter.

There are numerous comments online in the wake of Lowrey’s firing, including:

The problem in America is that people think that “Free Speech” means that they can say what the hell they want. The law doesn’t give anyone a pass to make or insight threats against a government official. (C.M. Mann)

No matter anyone’s political views, saying such a thing about ANY president is illegal … no matter who we like or don’t like, some things just cannot be said. (Mike Gieseler)

I hope that her termination was delivered in a well impersonated TRUMP voice saying “YOU’RE FIRED!” (Chris Rekless Lingenfelter)

This will stay with her for a long time, if not forever. All her next prospective employer needs to do is Google her. No job! (Phyllis Healey Stoddard)

