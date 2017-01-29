Find out what Trump's biggest challenge may be

Donald Trump is wasting no time changing the direction of the federal government 180 degrees.

It’s a good thing he’s not wasting time, because we may not have much.

Barack Obama and the last four Congresses left the U.S. government with a staggering, mind-boggling, unimaginable black hole of red ink.

When Trump announced a hiring freeze in Washington, it reminded me we’re very close to hitting $20 trillion in debt – $19,967,624,000,000 and counting as this column is published.

It’s a real crisis that Obama left us with, but he was not alone. The Republican leadership in Congress (yes, including Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell) demonstrated since they took over the House in 2010 and the Senate in 2012 that they had no desire even to stop the clock.

I’m hoping Trump will.

He mentioned it a few times in the campaign, but it has not been a major part of his stump speeches. So far, unless I missed it, he hasn’t addressed it yet as president.

But I’m betting he will. My guess is it’s on his mind – and the minds of his inner circle of very capable advisers. After all, does Trump want to see the debt rise above $20 trillion on his watch? Who would?

Meanwhile, Trump is talking about putting American first. But our debt-driven government is supported largely with foreign dollars. So far, foreigners have been willing to continue lending massive amounts of money at very low interest rates. But that could stop at any time.

I’m not great at math, especially when the numbers are so large most calculators can’t deal with them, but, by my count, if the rate of interest rose to, say, 5 percent, the federal government would be paying about a trillion dollars a year on interest alone.

Just so you get the picture, the total annual budget lately has been around $3.8 trillion. The federal Treasury brings in revenues of only $3 trillion. So, a rise in spending by more than one-quarter would instantly require a massive new infusion of money just to keep up with the interest on the debt.

For all practical purposes, it would be impossible. Washington would be hard-pressed not to default on the debt – unable to pay even the interest, which it has continued to do.

It could mean a crisis of mega-proportions sometime during Trump’s presidency.

How did we get to this point?

During Obama’s eight years in the White House, almost half of the nearly $20 trillion was added to the debt – a total $9.3 trillion.

How do you overspend $9.3 trillion in eight years? Easy. You spend more than $100 million every hour of every day. That’s what Obama did, with the full cooperation of the Republican-controlled house for the last six years and the Republican-controlled Senate for the last two. Obviously, Republicans in Congress did not tie Obama’s hands, which they had the constitutional power to do. In fact, as I pointed out many times beginning in 2011, they had the power when they only controlled the House. All they had to do was freeze the debt limit. Raising it requires the approval of both houses of Congress.

Instead, what Washington did during this eight-year period was to raise the national debt to the tune of more than $75,000 for every American who had a full-time job. How many Americans even earn $75,000 a year? Less than 14 percent of the workforce.

I’ve also pointed out the total immorality and irresponsibility of what has been going on in Washington. The politicians have obligated future generations – those yet born – to pay for their good time in the past.

All those vacations Obama took? They are the financial obligation of future generations.

All that money he gave away to Iran and the terrorists in the Palestinian Authority? It is the financial obligation of future generations.

All those refugees and illegal aliens he recruited and paid for? They are the financial obligation of future generations.

All the funds wasted by his failed Obamacare system? They are the financial obligation of future generations.

All the foreign aid dollars? They are the financial obligation of future generations.

You get the idea.

I could easily go on and on.

It’s reprehensible. Words fail me.

Yet, with all that is going on in Washington today, hardly anyone is even mentioning this 800-pound gorilla in the room.

The debt clock doesn’t stop until Washington brings spending in line with what it takes in. And it’s not even close.

You would think with all this “stimulus” spending that our economy would have been thriving during the last years – growing massively. But that’s not the case. In fact, Obama is the only president in American history not to have a single year when the gross domestic product reached 3 percent.

All I can say is, Trump has his work cut out for him. This could be a tougher challenge than bringing peace to the Middle East.

