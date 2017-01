(REUTERS) (Editors Note: Attention to language that may be offensive to some readers in paragraph two)

By Laila Kearney

A Fox-affiliated Philadelphia morning show host has been suspended after using a word considered offensive on live television to describe the Trump administration’s Kellyanne Conway, local media reported on Thursday.

Good Day Philadelphia’s Mike Jerrick was discussing Conway’s use of the term “alternative facts” on Tuesday with co-host Alex Holley and guests when he said the Trump aide was “good at bullshit.”