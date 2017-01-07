Gaining strength: Movement calls porn 'public-health hazard'

There already have been several formal statements designating pornography as a public health hazard: by lawmakers in Utah, Republicans in Congress and South Carolina lawmakers, who have proposed a plan to require computer sellers to install blocking software.

Now, the state of Virginia may fall in line behind Utah in declaring pornography a “public health crisis.”

State Delegate Robert Marshall, R-Prince William, has proposed a resolution for the general assembly to recognize “the need for education, prevention, research, and policy change at the community and societal level in order to address the pornography epidemic that is harming the people of the commonwealth and the nation.”

The resolution does not advocate any kind of a ban or restriction.

But criticism of it has been swift anyway.

The far-left feminist site Jezebel smirked about Marshall wanting to restrict what “may be the only thing some of us are still enjoying at the tale [sic] end of 2016.”

An editorial at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, republished in the libertarian Reason magazine, called the resolution “problematic,” insisting it is not the government’s business.

And the Washington Post published a letter from the Northern Virginia chapter of the anti-gun-rights group The Brady Campaign To Prevent Gun Violence urging Marshall to target guns instead of porn.

Yet Marshall’s measure is part of a growing trend.

Utah already labeled pornography a public health hazard. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation told WND that activists are working on similar measures in Arizona, Texas, Florida, West Virginia and Alabama. Proposed legislation in South Carolina would require computers and devices sold in the state to have pornography-blocking filters that could only be removed after a fee is paid.

And last month, the Canadian Parliament passed a motion calling for a study to “examine the public health effects of the ease of access and viewing of online and degrading sexually explicit material on women, children and men.”

Growing consensus

There is increasing consensus among health experts, social scientists and legal experts on the harmful effects of pornography.

The official 2016 Republican Party platform declared: “Pornography, with its harmful effects, especially on children, has become a public health crisis that is destroying the lives of millions. We encourage states to continue to fight this public menace and pledge our commitment to children’s safety and well-being.”

And far from being limited to conservative Christians, the opposition is also rising in popular culture. The TEDx talk “The Great Porn Experiment,” which details the unprecedented effects of easily available pornography on brain chemistry, has now accumulated more than 7,430,000 views on YouTube. Celebrities such as Terry Crews have also spoken out against pornography addiction.

David Kupelian, managing editor of WND and the author of “The Snapping of the American Mind,” said it is entirely appropriate pornography is treated as a public health crisis. In fact, it’s simply common sense.

“Who could disagree at the statement pornography constitutes a public health crisis in America today?” he asked. “Pornography addiction destroys marriage. It facilitates vile crimes such as child pornography. And the hard reality is that a high percentage of teenagers and children are exposed to graphic hardcore sexual images at an early age. The breakdown of the American family and the creeping hysteria and misery behind so much American life is not a joke. It’s a serious issue and pornography is one of the biggest drivers behind the collapse of our once Christian culture.”

Kupelian contended pornography activates the same addictive pathways in the brain as do drugs such as heroin.

Delegate Marshall has made similar arguments, comparing his resolution to the 1964 federal government report that linked smoking cigarettes to serious diseases. That report eventually paved the way for restrictions on tobacco use.

Sexual sabotage

One researcher who is familiar with pornography’s horrific effects is Judith Reisman, former principal investigator for the U.S. Department of Justice and the author of “Sexual Sabotage,” the definitive rebuttal of the infamous Alfred Kinsey’s fraudulent research. She argues Kinsey’s supposed findings paved the way for mass acceptance of pornography.

“Historically, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner started his anti-human, anti-family, anti-child, misogynist magazine based on the fraudulent, massive child sex crimes of Dr. Alfred Kinsey,” she told WND.

She said Kinsey, the acknowledged ‘father’ of the global sexual revolution, libeled the “Greatest Generation” through his fraudulent research, “sabotaging” men, women and children of every race, religion, nation, economic, social and political strata.

“Educated elites embraced bogus, criminally derived sex data and hijacked societal morality by systematically dismantling the family,” she said. “They also engaged in a downward revision of child-protective and women-protective laws. They began with emasculating men, then objectifying women and finally, inevitably, by sexualizing children.”

Reisman claimed the mainstreaming of pornography has produced “an explosion of rape, venereal disease, impotence, child and infant sexual abuse, AIDS, abortion, child sex trafficking and more.”

Joel Hesch, founder of the anti-pornography ministry “Proven Men,” agrees pornography is a public health crisis and claims the facts surrounding the abuse of smut are shocking.

“A nationwide survey commissioned by ProvenMen.org and conducted by the Barna Group revealed that one-third of all men ages 18-30 look at porn at least daily and consider themselves addicted,” Hesch said.

“One has to be blind not to see this as a public crisis. In fact, the addiction rate is climbing at a rapid rate with generation is becoming increasingly more addicted than the prior,” he said.

“My heart breaks for teens that have unrestricted access to Internet porn because that is the passport to sex addiction that will ensnare most children, whether it lead to promiscuity as singles or later in life as affairs in adulthood. It also teaches teens to view people as objects for their own personal sexual pleasure.”

Hesch called pornography a “gateway drug” that harms real relationships.

“The same percentage of married men or women that regularly look at porn end up having an extra marital affair,” Hesch told WND. “According to our survey, 40 percent of married men watch porn at least several times a month and 35 percent of married men have sexual affairs. Similarly, 22 percent of married women view porn at least several times a month and 17 percent of married women have sexual affairs.

“It should be little surprise that the more frequently a married person looks at porn, which is often a form of sexually fantasizing about someone other than their spouse, the more likely they are at acting upon their fantasy through a sexual affair,” Hesch concluded.

Hesch also said pornography is affecting the American labor force.

“According to our survey, over one-half (52 percent) of men age 18-30 admit to risking their careers and livelihood by viewing porn at work within the past three months,” he claimed. “The numbers are even higher for men ages 31-49, with nearly three-fourths (74 percent) watching porn at work.

“When a porn compulsion damages relationships and causes people to ignore such high risks of cheating on your employer or spouse, it’s not just an addiction but a crisis that affects us all.”

‘Part of the plan’

But that may be part of the plan. According to Kupelian, the social harm caused by pornography isn’t a bug, it’s a feature of the left’s plan to deconstruct social norms and eliminate Judeo-Christian morality.

“Sexual anarchy has long been a key component of the political and cultural left,” he said. “The ever-expanding ‘sexual liberation movement’ as it was called in the 1960s, today codenamed LGBT, has become the tip of the left’s spear for attacking its greatest enemy – Christianity – the most objectionable part of which is its biblical moral code regarding sexual behavior.

“So, of course, the left ridicules anything that upholds Judeo-Christian morality. Of course they deny pornography has negative effects. Of course they want to prevent research into it and possible regulations. For the left, the casualties caused by moral breakdown are just collateral damage. They know what they are doing and they know pornography is harmful – which is why they support it.”

Reisman argues pornography should not only be treated as a threat to public health but as a tragic consequence of the gigantic fraud and crime that was Kinsey’s “research.”

“I was honored to serve as the ‘fraud in science’ expert for the American Legislative Exchange Council’s 2010 report on Kinsey’s fraud, and that report had very specific policy recommendations,” Reisman said.

“ALEC concludes we must abolish any laws or post-1950s sex education based upon the criminal sexual abuse of children portrayed as ‘science’ by Kinsey or his followers. Nearly three generations have been seduced and lied to, We must ‘drain the swamp’ of all organizations that have capitalized on Kinsey’s work. The Kinsey Institute, Planned Parenthood, the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States, and most sex education programs must, at minimum, be stripped of federal and state funds.”

Reisman says it is long past time for the government to take action to stop the plague of pornography and fraudulent “sexual education.”

“We should restore the women and child-protective laws upon which the country was built and reform the educational establishment to refocus on parent-driven education. Laws on pornography must be strengthened and enforced.”

