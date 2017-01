(GRAND FORKS HERALD) WINNIPEG—We’ve seen the desperation of refugees risking their lives crossing the Mediterranean Sea to get to Europe, but we haven’t seen any risking their lives crossing the frozen prairie to get to Canada—until now.

On Dec. 24, Seidu Mohammad nearly froze to death walking from North Dakota toward the Canadian border at Emerson, Man.

The man from Ghana spent more than seven hours walking outside and expects to lose most of his fingers.