Gender ideology: A universal acid

(Christian Concern) — Last night (12 January) the BBC broadcast a documentary called ‘Transgender Kids: Who Knows Best?’. Set almost entirely in Canada, it tells the stories of several families dealing with ‘gender confusion’ and exposes the effect that gender ideology has had on individuals and society. The story of Kenneth Zucker was particularly striking.

Kenneth Zucker is a world-leading child psychologist specialising in Gender Dysphoria. He treated more than 1000 children over three decades in his gender identity clinic in Toronto. He does not believe in the increasingly popular ‘gender-affirming’ approach to treating Gender Dysphoria which encourages children to embrace how they feel about their gender. Rather he practises what he calls ‘developmentally informed therapy’. ‘Transgender’ activists accused Zucker of practising ‘reparative’ or ‘cure’ therapy, and when a new law in June 2016 banned all ‘reparative therapy’ he lost his job and had his clinic shut down.

One of Zucker’s former colleagues explained the reaction from other psychologists practising developmentally informed therapy: