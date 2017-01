(DAILY MAIL) Former President Bill Clinton brought a high-profile guest to Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday – his wife Hillary, whose own presidential ambitions were swamped in Trump’s populist November victory.

Mrs. Clinton gamely participated in America’s famed peaceful transition of power, despite falling short of being the day’s focus – but her face told the story of how she felt.

And among the crowd some people chanted ‘lock her up’ at the moment she and her husband were announced.