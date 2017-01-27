Go green, Republicans

Joseph, I have been a subscriber of WND going on eight years, always looking forward to the monthly Whistleblower issues.

Some time back you wrote column questioning the color change by the media, from making Republican states on a map blue to red, and vice versa for Democratic states. Would you consider taking up the cause for a color change to green for Republican?

The late Tim Russert, journalist for one of the networks, said Democrats should be changed from the color red to the color blue. This was done practically overnight by the news media. Why? Because red signifies communism and the color blue better represents America – at least that was their thinking at the time. For some reason the RNC never put up a challenge to the Dems making this color change.

Can you imagine how the DNC would go absolutely bananas ballistic having a cat fit if the RNC would insist on a change to the color green, replacing red? The color green reminds people of the environment. This would take away the assumption of Democrats’ control over environmentalism.

Get the ball rolling to see if the Republican Party is willing to go to the color green, like maybe by the end of this week.

All the best to you for the fine work you give us.

Ted