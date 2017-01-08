God or scientists: Whom will you serve?

As we enter 2017, we all have choices to consider and decisions to make. We must choose between two options, and one of them is a lie: biblical creation or natural evolution. You decide which.

A little girl asked her mother, “Where did people come from?”

The mother said, “God made Adam and Eve, and they had children, and so was all mankind made.”

Two days later, the girl asked her father the same question.

He answered, “Many years ago, there were apes from which the human race evolved.”

The confused girl returned to her mom, saying, “You told me the human race was made by God and Dad said we came from apes.”

The mother answered, “Well, dear, it is very simple. … I told you about my side of the family, and your father told you about his.”

Here is something of extreme importance regarding mankind. Remember, only human beings have the ability and the authority to make free-will decisions. This is why the Scriptures say, “Choose you …” Here in America, each of us gets to choose our own destiny.

As Joshua said to the recently freed Jewish slaves, “If it seem evil (disagreeable, unpleasant, foul, disgusting) unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom you will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood (Noah’s flood), or the gods (person or thing of supreme value – money, sex, drugs can be an object of worship) of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell …” (i.e., America) (Joshua 24:15).

Western civilization is based on Judeo-Christian (biblical) principles. Let me reiterate, these principles are not, repeat not “religious” in nature; they are transcendent, which means they apply equally to all and are effective whenever and wherever they are properly observed.

For Israel, entering into an environment involving freedom of choice, the temptation was to abandon the LORD God and worship the idols of the surrounding nations. Idolatry is not merely about religion; it can also mean having a too-strong attachment to a person (i.e., Pharaoh in Egypt), a place (i.e., Mecca) or thing (i.e., money).

Remember, in ancient times there was no concept of what we know today as “right and wrong.” Every human being could do “that which was right in His own eyes” (Judges 21:25).

Every person who hears the truth from the Bible, which itself is the Word of God, must make a decision. Everyone must have a basis for making their personal decisions about morality. “Choose ye …” Either “thus saith the LORD” or “thus saith scientists.”

In ancient times, there were many gods and religions, yet societies were corrupt, people were violent and life had little value. Women could be mated to, or sacrificed to, animals. Today, it is called “bestiality.” There was the open practice of lesbians and homosexuals. Remember Sodom and Gomorrah?

I have a question for you: Is it wrong to steal, rob, rape and commit adultery? Why? Who says? Isn’t it all just a matter of opinion? Is it OK to kill a roach or a rat? How about a dog or a cat? How about a baby?

People once openly practiced child sacrifice, killing babies to please their gods. Today, we, for example, throw babies into dumpsters to please ourselves (an idol). In Los Angeles, 17,000 aborted babies were found in a dumpster outside one clinic. (Just FYI, 15,000 of them were black.)

Well, if evolution is true, then there is no God, no right or wrong, except what those in charge say is right or wrong. “If it feels good, do it.” Today, society wants young people to believe this. According to them, abortion is not wrong; it is simply a woman’s right to choose.

What mother says, “I’m going to have a fetus”? She says the word “baby.” How many of you reading this were born as a fetus?

If we remove the Bible from our culture, there is no basis for right or wrong. The theory of evolution proves that. Take a look at nature; in a lion pride, stronger male lions attack and kill the present leader and then destroy his offspring to bring the female into season to mate. Now suppose I see a good-looking woman, and I have a gun; do I simply kill the man, his existing children, and take over the woman? No? Why not? If we remove the Bible as the basis for our morality, which some are attempting to do, why can’t I?

The same choice laid before Israel is laid before us and each of us must choose: truth or a lie, God or evolution. The options are clearly laid out. What did Joshua say to Israel? “Choose you this day whom you will serve.” Personally, I agree with his answer: “… as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Oh, I almost forgot. Happy New Year!

