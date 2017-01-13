God's kids

[Regarding “No compromise over Jerusalem”:] The Bible tells us that in the last days the Lord will make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people. “All that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.”

Israel has had “special protection” since its inception in 1948. The Lord promised Abram to “bless those who bless you and those who curse you, I will curse.” Inasmuch as the Muslims do not believe in the either the Old or New Testament, they will eventually learn the hard way – don’t mess with His kids!

We do live in interesting times.

T.J. Goforth