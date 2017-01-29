'God's test for humanity'

I’d never thought Britain’s Prince Harry and I had anything in common, but we do – a love of animals, especially wild animals, and concern about their survival.

I love animals. They have an important role in our lives, providing a balance in nature, beauty, protection, companionship and, yes, food for us and other animals.

In the wild, their ways of life border the unbelievable. As we learn more about them, there’s growing concern about how we treat them.

Someone who’s turning that concern into a goal in his life is Britain’s Prince Harry, and he works in Africa with conservationists. He just completed three weeks with the “500 Elephants” project in Malawi – transporting the animals 200 miles to a safer wildlife reserve.

But there are changes here, too. Sea World announced it will end breeding and using killer whales in animal shows – in 2017 in San Diego and in 2019 in San Antonio and Orlando. Animal-rights groups praised the move, as it follows years of pressure to do just that.

Years ago, Marine World Africa USA in Northern California held media days. Local media and their families were invited to see the shows and the animals. Everyone enjoyed them.

On one occasion, I had the opportunity to touch one of the killer whales on its head; it was thrilling. I was touching a creature that normally I’d never even get close to, and I truly felt it was an honor to be in contact with one of God’s beautiful wild creatures.

I felt the same when I had the opportunity to touch and pet one of its rare white tigers – and, at another location, when I was working in TV news in Los Angeles, I was able to kneel next to a male lion and pet it like I might my own dog. I was nervous, I admit, but it was a mind-blowing experience I’ve never forgotten.

But then, something in me changed. I wasn’t aware of it, nor was it planned. It just happened.

I was at Marine World with my family for a media day and was watching an elephant show. Everyone was enjoying the program, but suddenly I was overwhelmed with a feeling I hadn’t anticipated.

I was looking at it with other eyes. There was this lovely little elephant with a tutu, standing on a round box, dancing to the music – and suddenly I was swept with a feeling of pure embarrassment for that creature. I felt so sorry for her; the whole act was so demeaning – that she was made to wear a costume and dance.

I couldn’t watch and walked away. From that moment, I realized I couldn’t condone the use of these majestic creatures for our stupid entertainment.

In the intervening years, there was pressure for the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus to stop using endangered Asian elephants in their shows. There were documented instances of cruelty to the animals and accusations of mistreatment of the animals by trainers.

Last year, the circus announced the elephants are phased out, but they’ll continue using other animals.

I’ve always loved zoos because I could see wild animals in person. As a child, I didn’t realize how unhappy many were in their concrete cages with steel bars.

Fortunately, many zoos have improved the habitats for their animals, but criticisms continue to advocate the elimination of all zoos. I worked with Capt. Jacques Cousteau, and he was opposed to sea animals in captivity.

My childhood visits to the Bronx Zoo in New York and the San Diego Zoo in California were always exhilarating – but they were nothing compared to my adult experiences in Africa and Australia.

There, I saw animals in the wild, no cages or gates. There were lions, elephants, giraffe, rhinos, hippos, alligators, cheetahs, baboons, bonobo, zebra, wild dogs, impala, jackal, antelope, wildebeest, crocodiles, emu, kangaroo, koala, cassowary, dingo and so many more. They were free in their own environment, and it was exhilarating to witness.

On one occasion in Africa, I was able to touch a cheetah and hear his “purr,” which sounded like a deep growl, and I learned their fur is rough, almost like Brillo. He was beautiful and, like my experience with the whale and the lion, I’ll never forget it.

Seeing these exquisite creatures in nature made me feel I was touching the face of God.

That’s why I’m appalled by the wanton destruction of so many species and their habitats and the ongoing decimation of these animals by poachers who treat them as exploitable products.

Yes, China just announced it will ban ivory imports, but it’s hard to know what difference that will make. China just bought 35 elephants from Zimbabwe, which needs the money, and China needs the ivory.

Zimbabwe says it has more than 36,000 elephants than it can support, so China is probably interested.

It’s estimated an African elephant is killed for ivory every 26 minutes. Over seven years, the population of elephants dropped 30 percent. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that poaching takes down 20,000 elephants a year. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kenya burned 105 tons of ivory last year, the world’s biggest ivory burn – to send a message against legal ivory trade.

But other animals are in danger. A December report said the giraffe is at the risk of extinction. According to the AP, the population has shrunk 40 percent in 30 years with wild giraffes already entirely gone from seven African countries.

In late December, the Zoological Society of London asked to add the cheetah to the endangered list – that only 7,000 remain in the wild.

How can we allow this to happen?

The British royal princes are concerned. Prince William called the decision by China to ban ivory trade, a “turning point in the race to save elephants.” He congratulated China and said, “This battle can be won.”

His brother, Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, is making his own way working in conservation.

He wants to protect African animals and is working to fight elephant and rhino poachers on their own turf. He’s appalled that those animals are killed just for the tusks or horns – and the body left to rot.

I have no idea what Harry is like in person, but his most recent quote made me a fan.

Quoted in the U.K. Telegraph from an article in “Town and Country,” he allows that countries and people are different, but said, “I do believe we need a regulatory body so that everyone who owns or manages wildlife is subject to inspection and rated on how well they look after the animals and how the communities benefit.”

Harry acknowledged he’ll be criticized but added that we all should worry.

“We need to look after them because otherwise our children will not have a chance to see what we have seen.”

And then he added the words that grabbed me:

“This is God’s test. If we can’t save some animals in a wilderness area, what else can’t we do.”?

He calls saving endangered animals “God’s test for humanity.”

It’s a test I hope we pass.

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.

Media wishing to interview Barbara Simpson, please contact media@wnd.com.

